Tom Brady leaves New England Patriots – confirmed

Quarterback Tom Brady has left the New England Patriots following a statement made by the NFL star.

The 42-year-old won six Super Bowl rings with the Pats over a career that has spanned two decades.

Brady was infamously drafted by New England with the 199th pick, all the way back in the sixth round.

He overcame the odds to become one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in the game and created a dynasty with the Patriots.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

His statement appears to open the door for a number of teams to make him an offer, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly in talks with Brady over a mega-money deal.