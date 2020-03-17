Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Tom Brady leaves New England Patriots – confirmed

Tom Brady leaves New England Patriots – confirmed

Tom Brady has left the New England Patriots after 20 years at the helm

New England Patriots Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady has left the New England Patriots following a statement made by the NFL star.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old won six Super Bowl rings with the Pats over a career that has spanned two decades.

Brady was infamously drafted by New England with the 199th pick, all the way back in the sixth round.

He overcame the odds to become one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in the game and created a dynasty with the Patriots.

Advertisement

His statement appears to open the door for a number of teams to make him an offer, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly in talks with Brady over a mega-money deal.

Tags

You might like

UEFA

Euro 2020 postponed until next year – Euro 2021 confirmed

Grand National

Grand National cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land reveals epic poster for feature-length special

Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup

Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup: FIFA 20 tournament set to start