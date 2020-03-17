IOC makes Tokyo 2020 Olympics statement amid coronavirus pandemic

The Olympic Games are still on course to be staged as planned in July 2020.

The International Olympic Committee has remained steadfast in their belief that the Games will go ahead, and their latest update shows no sign of them waning.

Coronavirus has decimated the sporting calendar for most of the next month with disruption expected to last for even longer.

The statement reads: “This is an unprecedented situation for the whole world, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. We are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus.

“The situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.”

Much of the debate could turn to whether athletes will be able to prepare fully ahead of the Games, but the IOC is ploughing ahead regardless.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can. We will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs, and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs.

“The IOC has confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus. In this context, the IOC welcomes the support of the G7 leaders as expressed by Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who said: ‘I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus, and I gained support for that from the G-7 leaders.'”