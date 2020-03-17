Grand National cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

The Grand National has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The centrepiece event of British horse racing will no longer take place on Saturday 4th April.

A decision was made following Boris Johnson’s latest speech in which he dissuaded large gatherings of people.

A statement by The Jockey Club read: “Jockey Club Racecourses, which runs Aintree and several of the UK’s leading racecourses, had been assessing the feasibility of running the world’s most famous Steeplechase behind closed doors with minimal staff on site, but the latest government information on the measures needed to contain the virus have led it to believe this is no longer a viable consideration.

Sandy Dudgeon, Senior Steward of The Jockey Club, said: “The Randox Health Grand National Festival was just three weeks away and it’s very clear to us it will not be possible for the event to take place. Public health must come first.

“We were working on a plan to stage the Grand National behind closed doors given its importance to the racing industry and beyond, but following the new Government measures confirmed this evening to help to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, this is not a viable option.

“I know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who work in our sport and the many millions who were looking forward to this year’s event, but very sadly these are exceptional times and this is the responsible thing to do.”