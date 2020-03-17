Will Euro 2020 be cancelled by coronavirus? Latest updates as Euro 2021 looms

UEFA’s plan to host Euro 2020 across the continent for the first time in history is under threat from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Professional football leagues across Europe have been wiped out by the virus with nearly every major division postponing matches until April at the earliest.

While fans, nations and UEFA will be desperate for the tournament to go ahead, everything remains in the balance.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on Euro 2020.

When is Euro 2020 taking place?

The tournament is due to be held from 12th June until the 14th July.

Where is Euro 2020 held?

Not helping matters is the fact that Euro 2020 games are due to be scattered across the continent.

Matches are slated for London, Munich, Rome, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Dublin, Bilbao, Budapest, Hungary, Glasgow and Copenhagen.

Will Euro 2020 be postponed?

Speculation is mounting that Euro 2020, scheduled to take place in June across Europe, could be pushed back to 2021.

Reports suggest things could be about to get complicated though, with UEFA demanding that clubs and leagues across the continent should foot the bill to the tune of £275m.

When will UEFA meet to discuss Euro 2020?

UEFA are gathering on Tuesday 17th March.

The organising body has already called off the Champions League and Europa League for now but with several months left until the Euros, it remains unclear whether the international tournament will follow suit.

Will Euro 2021 happen?

It has been suggested that Euro 2020 could become Euro 2021 with games staged next year instead.

The issue with this option could be a clash with the Women’s European Championships in 2021, starting around the same time as the men’s competition would be scheduled to end with the final at Wembley.

Could Euro 2020 be cancelled?

As with all sporting events, Euro 2020 could be simply cancelled outright.

This is a nuclear option that nobody wants, but should the situation grow increasingly harmful and domestic leagues thrown further out of kilter, anything is possible.

What has UEFA said?

In March, a statement read: “In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17th March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.

“Further communication will be made following those meetings.”