Sport coronavirus updates: Latest news as events cancelled due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated sporting events around the world with some of the biggest leagues on the planet facing mass postponement, rescheduling and cancellations.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com will round up the current status of every major sport and league and when fans can expect their beloved teams to return to action following COVID-19.

Football

Premier League

The Premier League has been suspended until the weekend commencing 4th April. This means clubs will miss two rounds of fixtures – at least – before a decision is made about the rest of the season.

Latest Premier League coronavirus updates

English Football League

The EFL released a joint statement with the Premier League and will follow the same procedure. Games in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 will be shelved until 4th April at the earliest.

Latest Football League coronavirus updates – coming soon

Champions League

UEFA have made the decision to postpone the upcoming round of Champions League matches with Real Madrid and Juventus squads both in self-isolation.

The quarter-finals are due to be played in the first week of April, but it is unlikely the round of 16 will be completed by then.

Latest Champions League coronavirus updates – coming soon

Europa League

The situation is identical to the Champions League scenario with UEFA likely to issue similar advice for both tournaments.

Latest Europa League coronavirus updates – coming soon

European football

Many leagues across Europe have been postponed including Ligue 1 (France), Bundesliga (Germany), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy), Eredivisie (Netherlands), Belgian First Division A and the Primeira Liga (Portugal).

Worldwide football

The MLS has taken a 30-day break, while new seasons of Chinese, Japanese and South Korean professional leagues have been put on hold. Asian Champions League matches have been nudged back to September.

EURO 2020

The European Championships are taking place across the continent this year for the first time, and significant question marks have been raised over the tournament despite it being scheduled for June.

UEFA moved to postpone the Champions League and Europa League tournaments, and have confirmed they will discuss plans for Euro 2020 on Tuesday 17th March.

Latest Euro 2020 coronavirus updates

Motorsport

Formula 1

The first three races of the 2020 Formula 1 season have all been cancelled. The Australian, Bahrain and Vietnam races have been struck off for now, and it remains to be seen whether they will be rescheduled.

F1 are hopeful they can get the season underway by the ‘end of May’.

Latest Formula 1 coronavirus updates – coming soon

MotoGP

The opening races of the MotoGP season were cancelled. It is currently set to return on 3rd May in Jerez, Spain with the end-of-season races pushed back to the end of November.

Latest MotoGP coronavirus updates – coming soon

Formula E

Formula E will take a two-month break as the world grapples with COVID-19. This means the next race will take place on 21st June in Berlin. This would strike off the Rome, Jakarta, Paris and Seoul races.

Tennis

The ATP, WTA and ITF have all announced a six-week postponement of professional competitions around the world, including the Miami Open. Play will not resume until 20th April at the soonest.

Rugby

The Six Nations has been called off. Wales v Scotland appeared to be going ahead, but would have been the only major sports event in the UK this weekend.

Reports suggest the tournament could resume at the end of October, start of November 2020.

Latest Six Nations coronavirus updates

Cricket

England’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has been called off, while the Indian Premier League has been postponed until 15th April.

The Pakistan Super League is continuing to be played, but the format has been shortened by four days. The final will now take place on 18th March.

Golf

All PGA events have been postponed mid-April with The Masters one of the latest major sporting events to fall. Tournament organisers hope to reschedule it as opposed to cancelling the event entirely.

WWE

A SmackDown show has been relocated from an arena in Detroit, Michigan to the WWE training facility in Orlando, Florida.

However, officials remain optimistic that Wrestlemania 36 will still go ahead on 5th April.

Olympics

The big one… The Olympic Games is set to go ahead in late-July 2020, by which point the crisis is expected to have largely subsided.

However, the mid-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic are yet to be truly felt. We remain in the early stages of the outbreak.

The IOC and Japan remain bullish that the Games will commence on 24th July, but like with almost every event on this list, much rests on how the outbreak pans out.

Advertisement

Latest Olympics coronavirus updates – coming soon