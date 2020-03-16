MotoGP coronavirus news: Updated 2020 race calendar

MotoGP fans continue to wait to see when the 2020 season can start following the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping across the globe.

Advertisement

Races have already been postponed with more likely to be confirmed before the crisis is over.

RadioTimes.com brings you an updated race calendar for 2020 based on confirmed information.

Updated MotoGP calendar

Last updated: Monday 16th March

March 8 – Qatar Grand Prix (Moto2/Moto3 only) – MOTOGP CANCELLED

March 22nd – Thai Grand Prix – MOVED TO OCTOBER

April 5 – Grand Prix of the Americas – MOVED TO NOVEMBER

April 19 – Argentina Grand Prix

May 3 – Spanish Grand Prix

May 17 – French Grand Prix

May 31 – Italian Grand Prix

June 7 – Catalan Grand Prix

June 21 – German Grand Prix

June 28 – Dutch Grand Prix

July 12 – Finland Grand Prix

August 9 – Czech Grand Prix

August 16 – Austrian Grand Prix

August 30 – British Grand Prix

September 13 – San Marino Grand Prix

September 27 – Aragon Grand Prix – MOVED FORWARD ONE WEEK

October 4 – Thailand Grand Prix – ADDED

October 18 – Japanese Grand Prix

October 25 – Australian Grand Prix

November 1 – Malaysia Grand Prix

November 15 – GP of the Americas – ADDED

Advertisement

November 22 – Valencia Grand Prix – MOVED BACK ONE WEEK