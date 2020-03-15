How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Man Utd

UPDATE: Premier League matches have been suspended due to coronavirus

Manchester United are hunting down Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish but will need to see off the Blues’ London rivals Tottenham in order to keep up the pace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are three points adrift heading into the latest round of fixtures but secured a superb 2-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City last weekend and now face a Spurs side woefully out of form.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho cannot buy a win right now, with Tottenham suffering FA Cup and Champions League exits during a run of six games without a victory.

Spurs have dropped down to eighth and are in real danger of missing out on European qualification altogether unless a revival is sparked soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 15th March, 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Man Utd?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Man Utd are unbeaten in five Premier League games, keeping four clean sheets during that run as Solskjaer’s side gradually chip away at their top four rivals.

The Red Devils are looking to secure consecutive away victories over Tottenham for the first time since 2007, and they have an excellent chance this weekend.

Spurs are in dire straits right now, with no side having kept fewer clean sheets this term while attackers Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn are all sidelined.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Man Utd