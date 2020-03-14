How to watch and live stream West Brom v Birmingham

West Brom are looking to rediscover their winning touch and move back to the top of the Championship when they face struggling Birmingham this weekend.

The Baggies were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Swansea last time out, allowing Leeds to leapfrog Slaven Bilic’s side back to the summit.

However, West Brom can take the initiative once again with victory over a Birmingham outfit that have failed to win in their last five league matches.

The Blues are 16th in the table with an eight-point gap to the relegation zone, but another defeat here and fans will begin to look nervously over their shoulders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Birmingham?

West Brom v Birmingham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

What channel is West Brom v Birmingham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Birmingham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

West Brom’s form has tailed off lately with defeat against Wigan followed by last weekend’s draw against Swansea, but prior to that the Baggies were unbeaten in six outings and looked favourites to seal the title.

They are still just a point adrift of Leeds and will be expected to move back ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s men with Birmingham having kept just two clean sheets in their last 14 Championship fixtures.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Birmingham