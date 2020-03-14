How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, Primetime games, watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.

NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV

All UK times/dates. To be updated when confirmed

*As of Thursday 12th March, the NBA has announced that all matches will be suspended until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak*

Friday 13th March

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks (Midnight – Arena)

Saturday 14th March

Brooklyn Nets @ LA Clippers (2:30am – Arena)

Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks (6:00pm – Arena)

Sunday 15th March

Houston Rockets @ Portland Trailblazers (7:30pm – Arena)

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards (10:00pm – Arena / Main Event)

Wednesday 18th March

Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers (11:00pm/11:15pm – Arena / Main Event)

Friday 20th March

Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets (Midnight – Arena / Main Event)

Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons (11:00pm – Arena / Main Event)

Saturday 21st March

Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets (10:00pm – Arena / Mix)

Sunday 22nd March

Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons (10:00pm – Arena / Main Event)

Wednesday 25th March

LA Clippers @ Brooklyn Nets (11:00pm – Arena)

Thursday 26th March

Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers (11:00pm – Arena)

Friday 27th March

LA Clippers @ Detroit Pistons (11:00pm – Arena)

Saturday 28th March

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets (10:00pm – Main Event / Mix)

Sunday 29th March

Milwaukee Bucks @ Dallas Mavericks (8:00pm – Arena / Mix)

Thursday 2nd April

Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks (2:00am – Arena / Main Event)

Friday 3rd April

Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets (1:00am – Arena / Main Event)

Saturday 4th April

Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs (1:30am – Arena / Main Event)

Oklahoma City Thunder @ LA Clippers (8:00pm – Arena / Mix)