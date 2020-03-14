The Bundesliga is one of the most popular leagues in world football – on and off the field.

Dortmund’s iconic ‘Yellow Wall’ made up of 25,000 fans provides a stunning backdrop for Jadon Sancho and Marcos Reus, while Robert Lewandowski continues to break goalscoring records with Bayern Munich.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

How to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bundesliga games are shown live on BT Sport throughout the season.

For the full schedule of games, check out their official website and apply the filter for Bundesliga matches.

How to get BT Sport

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternative, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.