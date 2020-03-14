Wales v Scotland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Wales and Scotland will be the only two teams to complete their Six Nations campaigns under regular circumstances as the tournament draws to an unprecedented close this weekend.

England’s trip to Italy and Ireland’s visit to France were both cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

However, Wales v Scotland will go full steam ahead at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 14th March 2020.

What channel is Wales v Scotland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 1:30pm.