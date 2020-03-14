Accessibility Links

NOW TV unveil Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket for just £9 per race weekend

Watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix live on Sky Sports for just £9 per race weekend

Formula 1

Formula 1 is roaring back into life this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton will go to battle with Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, and fans can soak up all of the action throughout the 2020 season with the return of the terrific NOW TV Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket offer.

You can tune in to watch all 22 race weekends live on Sky Sports for just £198 across the whole season.

Sky Sports F1 brings exclusive live coverage from Practice to Grand Prix and everything in between, and works out at just £9 per race weekend with this limited time offer.

You can check out the 2020 Formula 1 calendar on RadioTimes.com with full live broadcast guides, race previews and exclusive content to be published throughout the season.

