Enter Sport Relief Prize-a-thon for chance to meet WWE superstars

Sport Relief are offering a lucky winner the chance to meet their WWE heroes

Sport Relief have teamed up with WWE to give the winner of a special competition the chance to meet their favourite wrestling superstars.

The Sport Relief Prize-a-thon will offer a lucky winner two tickets to a WWE Live 2020 show and to go backstage to meet and greet the stars of the show.

On top of that, while backstage, the winner will be crowned as ‘Champ’ with a replica title of their choice.

To enter the prize draws and be in with a chance of winning, visit: www.sportrelief.com/prizeathon.

Entries close on 12th April, and will cost £10 per entry, with all proceeds going to Sport Relief.

The money raised by the prize draw will help tackle issues such as domestic abuse, mental health stigma, homelessness and child poverty, both in the UK and around the world.

