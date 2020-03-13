Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is entering the final few weeks with Liverpool still leading the pack.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Televised matches in bold.
TBC
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Man City
Leicester v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Man City v Newcastle
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Saturday 14th March
Preview: Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Man City v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 15th March
Preview: West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Preview: Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 16th March
Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday 20th March
Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 22nd March
Wolves v Bournemouth (TBC)
Saturday 4th April
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 5th April
West Ham v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Man City v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 6th April
Everton v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday 10th April
Newcastle v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 11th April
Man Utd v Bournemouth (12:30pm)
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 12th April
Chelsea v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 13th April
Wolves v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 18th April
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 19th April
Sheffield United v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 20th April
Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 25th April
Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm)
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 26th April
Sheffield United v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 27th April
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Man City v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Man City (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. You can pick up the BT Sport package for £15 per month or pick up their ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV. You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to two rounds of Premier League fixtures in December – including Boxing Day matches – in a three-year deal.
Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
