How to watch and live stream Fulham v Brentford

Fulham welcome Brenford to Craven Cottage on Friday knowing victory will move them within three points of second-placed West Brom and an automatic promotion place.

However, a win for the Bees would take them to just a point behind their west London rivals and would be a huge boost to their chances of securing a play-off spot.

Thomas Frank’s side head into the clash on a high, having ended a five-match winless run with a 5-0 rout of Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Meanwhile, Fulham have lost just once since New Year’s Day and will be looking to avenge the 1-0 reverse suffered at Griffin Park in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Brentford game on TV and online.

What time is Fulham v Brentford?

Fulham v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 13th March, 2020.

What channel is Fulham v Brentford?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Brentford

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Fulham’s excellent run since the turn of the year has kept the pressure on Leeds and West Brom at the top of the table, but the Whites realistically need another victory here if they are to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive after dropping points last time out against Bristol City.

Brentford have the best goal difference in the league and are a formidable attacking unit, meaning they are sure to cause Scott Parker’s men some problems, but home advantage could be key here.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Brentford