When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup? Watch on TV and live stream

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is fast-approaching with the country set to hold its breath over three miles of duels between some of the finest horses in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details ahead of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup takes place on Friday 13th March 2020 – lucky for some?

What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The race is slated for 3:30pm.

Cheltenham Gold Cup prize money

The winner of the prestigious race will pick up £625,000 making the Gold Cup one of the most lucrative rides to run in the UK.

Watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Fans can tune in to watch the Gold Cup for free on ITV with coverage of all races starting from 1:00pm every day.

Cheltenham Gold Cup day schedule

Friday 13th March

1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000

2:10pm – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000

2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000

3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000

4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000

4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000

5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000