Cheltenham Festival results: Winners from Day 4
Cheltenham Festival draws to a close on Day 4 with major excitement over the Gold Cup set to grip the punters
Cheltenham Festival is coming to an end for 2020 but not before one final day of drama on the iconic course.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup is up for grabs with a host of horses gunning for glory, while six other races will capture the imagination of the punters.
RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the latest results live from Cheltenham Festival on Day 4.
Cheltenham Festival results
Day Four – Friday 13th March
To be updated
1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000
1st: / 2nd: / 3rd:
2:10pm – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000
2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000
3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000
4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000
4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000
5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000