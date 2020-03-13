Cheltenham Festival results: Winners from Day 4

Cheltenham Festival is coming to an end for 2020 but not before one final day of drama on the iconic course.

Advertisement

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is up for grabs with a host of horses gunning for glory, while six other races will capture the imagination of the punters.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the latest results live from Cheltenham Festival on Day 4.

Cheltenham Festival results

Day Four – Friday 13th March

To be updated

1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000

1st: / 2nd: / 3rd:

2:10pm – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000

2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000

3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000

4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000

4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000

Advertisement

5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000