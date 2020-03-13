Cheltenham Festival race times and TV schedule: Day 4 – Friday 13th March

Cheltenham Gold Cup day is upon us with a string of huge races surrounding the centrepiece event.

Advertisement

Al Boum Photo and Santini are the two favourites for the Gold Cup but you can’t discount any of the runners and riders heading into battle.

Delta Work continues to remain a popular shout for the Gold Cup while big names including Presenting Percy, Clan Des Obeaux and Kemboy are included in the star-studded line-up.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day 4 of Cheltenham festival race times.

Cheltenham Festival race times

Day Four – Friday 13th March

1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000

2:10pm – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000

2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000

3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000

4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000

4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000

5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000

Advertisement

You can watch Day 4 for free on ITV from 1:00pm with the final two races broadcast online at Racing.tv.