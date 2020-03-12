How to watch and live stream West Ham v Wolves

Wolves are eyeing Champions League qualification this season but need another win against West Ham to keep pace with their top-four rivals.

Advertisement

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men head into this weekend sixth in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United and five off Chelsea.

The Black Country outfit are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be expected to overpower a West Ham side that has just one victory in their last nine games and sit 16th in the table.

However, the Hammers can consider themselves unfortunate to suffer narrow defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks and were much improved in the 3-1 win over Southampton last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is West Ham v Wolves?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 15th March, 2020.

What channel is West Ham v Wolves?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 1:00pm/2:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Wolves are one of the most exciting teams in the top-flight but have developed a reputation for dropping points against lesser opposition, drawing at home to Newcastle and Brighton while also losing to Watford since the turn of the year.

The Molineux outfit also have Europa League commitments to worry about so West Ham will see this as a perfect opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone, although the Hammers have lost their last three Premier League matches against Wolves and have not won back-to-back home games since September.

West Ham have lost the most points from winning positions in the top flight this season (22) while Wolves have won the most from losing positions (21), so expect late drama if the home side take the lead.

Advertisement

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Wolves