How to watch and live stream Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in what could be one of the sporting events to be played in front of a complete crowd in the UK.

Advertisement

The coronavirus outbreak has ravaged tournaments around the world with several European leagues including La Liga and Serie A shutting down for now.

In the grand scheme of things, the match result feels irrelevant, but the Gers will be determined to put on a show in front of their supporters with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen game on TV and online.

What time is Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen?

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th March 2020.

What channel is Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Rangers have proven themselves time and time against when up against ‘superior’ opponents in the Europa League.

Their league form has nose-dived, but they remain a threat on the continent with victories over Porto, Lazio, Feyenoord and Braga among many more on their list for 2019/20.

However, Leverkusen appear to be another step up in quality given their league form and the fact they sit on the outskirts of the Bundesliga title race in fifth.

Advertisement

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen