Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Indian Wells Masters 2020: How to watch Indian Wells Masters tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

Indian Wells Masters 2020: How to watch Indian Wells Masters tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

Everything you need to know about the Indian Wells Masters in 2020

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Indian Wells Masters

The Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, has been cancelled amid the growing spread of coronavirus.

Advertisement

Local public health officials declared a state of emergency in Coachella Valley, California following a case there and have called off the prestigious tennis event to prevent as escalation of the spread.

sport

When is the Indian Wells Masters?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd March 2020.

Where is the Indian Wells Masters held?

The tournament is held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, USA.

Indian Wells Masters schedule

We will update this section each day with the upcoming Order of Play so you will know exactly when matches will take place.

TBC

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters in the UK

You can tune in to watch all of the action from the Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

Man City Pep Guardiola

On demand Best sport documentaries to watch in 2020

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

L to R: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Julian Fellowes The English Game Netflix

Julian Fellowes’ football drama The English Game trailer drops