Formula 1 on TV 2020 calendar: How to watch on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 is readying itself for the first lights out of the season with Ferrari stuck in the headlines ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

The iconic Italian constructors were under the FIA microscope over the legality of their 2019 engine but reached a private settlement, much to the fury of the seven other teams who have united to demand a public explanation of the situation.

Limited time offer: Grab a Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket on NOW TV

It’s hardly ideal preparation ahead of the new season with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel expected to be Lewis Hamilton’s closest rivals.

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen will be determined to prove his worth from the first Turn 1 until the very end in 2020, with a season of terrific racing ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula 1 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Make sure you're always in pole position with our Formula 1 updates Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest F1 news, views and interviews motoring direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Next Grand Prix

15th March – Australian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

Exclusive race preview with David Croft – coming soon

How to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream

Sky Sports F1 will have live coverage of every race in the 2020 season.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch races through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Formula 1 calendar 2020

Individual race previews to follow

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

19th April – Chinese Grand Prix

3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

10th May – Spanish Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

24th May – Monaco Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

28th June – French Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

5th July – Austrian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

19th July – British Grand Prix

Watch live on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

6th September – Italian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

25th October – United States Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

Who won the 2019 Formula 1 season?

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth World Driver’s Championship title in 2019, taking him to within one more championship of Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.

Advertisement

A Mercedes driver has now won the last six F1 seasons consecutively with Hamilton claiming five of them and Nico Rosberg’s triumph sandwiched in the middle.