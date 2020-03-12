Where can I watch the Formula 1 2020 Australian Grand Prix live on TV?

We’re approaching lights out in the 2020 Formula 1 season with the 22-race series set to explode into life in Melbourne this weekend.

All the talk, all the garage drama, all the soap storylines will cease as drivers step into their cockpits for the first race of the campaign with a cracker in store.

As things stand, the Grand Prix will go ahead despite McLaren’s dramatic withdrawal from the GP after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

Australian Grand Prix on TV and live streaming

Live from the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne. All times GMT.

Practice: Friday 13th March – Saturday 14th March

Practice 1 – 1:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)

Practice 2 – 5:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 3:00am Saturday (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: Saturday 14th March

Qualifying: 6:00am (Sky Sports F1)

Highlights: 12:00pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 15th March

Race: 5:10am (Sky Sports F1) / Replay: 8:30am (Sky Sports F1)

Highlights: 2:10pm (Channel 4)

Limited time offer: Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket just £9 per race weekend

Watch Formula 1 on TV

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Watch Formula 1 live stream

You can watch the race with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.