How to watch and live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea will hope to continue their recent good form when they travel to Villa Park to take on relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

The Blues followed up their FA Cup victory over Liverpool last Tuesday with a thumping 4-0 win against Everton at the weekend, keeping them well on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side are five points behind Leicester but just three clear of Manchester United heading into this weekend’s fixtures, so another positive result is required against the Villans to keep the dream of Champions League qualification alive.

Villa are second-bottom after losing their last four league games, with a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Leicester on Monday night coming on the back of a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Chelsea have won their last five Premier League games against Aston Villa and look favourites to make it six with Dean Smith’s side in turmoil.

On-loan Blues midfielder Danny Drinkwater was sent home from training after an altercation with a team-mate earlier in the week, compounding Villa’s problems after just one win in seven.

They haven’t kept a clean sheet in 13 matches across all competitions, so expect more goals from the away side here.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Chelsea