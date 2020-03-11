Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Europa League contenders are emerging from the pack with three British teams left in the competition.

Manchester United, Rangers and Wolves remain in the hunt, each with their own lofty ambitions of glory.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Round of 16 – First Leg

Thursday 12th March – 5:55pm

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen (BT Sport Extra)

Sevilla v Roma (BT Sport ESPN)

Frankfurt v Basel (BT Sport Extra)

LASK v Man Utd (BT Sport 2)

Thursday 12th March – 8:00pm

Inter v Getafe (BT Sport ESPN)

Olympiakos v Wolves (BT Sport 2)

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen (BT Sport 3)

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk (BT Sport Extra)

Round of 16 – Second Leg

Thursday 19th March – 5:55pm

Getafe v Inter

Wolves v Olympiakos

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg

Thursday 19th March – 8:00pm

Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir

Roma v Sevilla

Basel v Frankfurt

Man Utd v LASK

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 9th April

Second leg: Thursday 16th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 30th April

Second leg: Thursday 7th May

Final

Wednesday 27th May