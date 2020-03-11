Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times
Europa League fixtures have been confirmed for 2019/20 – RadioTimes.com brings you all the details
Europa League contenders are emerging from the pack with three British teams left in the competition.
Manchester United, Rangers and Wolves remain in the hunt, each with their own lofty ambitions of glory.
RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.
How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK
Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.
You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.
Europa League fixtures
All games in UK time
Round of 16 – First Leg
Thursday 12th March – 5:55pm
Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen (BT Sport Extra)
Sevilla v Roma (BT Sport ESPN)
Frankfurt v Basel (BT Sport Extra)
LASK v Man Utd (BT Sport 2)
Thursday 12th March – 8:00pm
Inter v Getafe (BT Sport ESPN)
Olympiakos v Wolves (BT Sport 2)
Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen (BT Sport 3)
Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk (BT Sport Extra)
Round of 16 – Second Leg
Thursday 19th March – 5:55pm
Getafe v Inter
Wolves v Olympiakos
Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers
Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg
Thursday 19th March – 8:00pm
Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir
Roma v Sevilla
Basel v Frankfurt
Man Utd v LASK
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday 9th April
Second leg: Thursday 16th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday 30th April
Second leg: Thursday 7th May
Final
Wednesday 27th May