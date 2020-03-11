How to watch and live stream England Lionesses v Spain

England head into tonight’s SheBelieves Cup clash with Spain clinging to faint hope of lifting the trophy.

The Lionesses must beat Spain to be in with a shout of claiming the silverware and need USA to lose against Japan in the later kick-off. There must also be a four-goal swing across the games.

Phil Neville will simply demand a big display from his squad amid speculation over his future as boss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Spain game on TV and online.

What time is England v Spain?

England v Spain will kick off at 9:00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

What channel is England v Spain?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Four.

How to live stream England v Spain

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

The Lionesses still have plenty to play for despite their defeat to the USWNT in their SheBelieves Cup opener, and that will be a huge motivator for the squad.

Ellen White struck late to secure the win over Japan and will hope for more success in the final showdown.

Whether their efforts are enough to lift the trophy is another story…

Prediction: England 1-0 Spain