Cheltenham Festival race times and TV schedule: Day 2 – Wednesday 11th March

Cheltenham Festival returns for the second day of horse racing drama with a host of big races to draw in the punters.

The 3:30pm Queen Mother Champion Chase is the showpiece event of the day and the whole race has been shaken up due to the absence of Altior through injury.

All eyes will turn to an intriguing battle between Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil in this one, but again, with Altior sidelined, more than a few will fancy their chances.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day 2 of Cheltenham festival race times.

Cheltenham Festival race times

Day Two – Wednesday 11th March

1:30pm – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f – £125,000

2:10pm – RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y – £175,000

2:50pm – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f – £100,000

3:30pm – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 99y – £400,000

4:10pm – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y – £65,000

4:50pm – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 87y – £80,000

5:30pm – Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £75,000

You can watch Day 2 for free on ITV from 1:00pm with the final two races broadcast online at Racing.tv.