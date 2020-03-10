How to watch and live stream Valencia v Atalanta

The fairytale story of the Champions League looks set to boast another chapter as Atalanta aim to rubber-stamp their place in the next round this evening.

The Serie A side have never eaten at the top table of European football before, but they are dining well in 2019/20 with a 4-1 lead in their round of 16 tie with Valencia.

Atalanta have been goalscoring fiends this season with an eye-watering 70 goals in just 25 top flight games so far, more than any other side in the Italian top flight.

Now that the league has been postponed due to coronavirus, Atalanta will double-down in their efforts to make every Champions League tie count.

Valencia sit seventh in La Liga and will host the game behind closed doors due to the outbreak in Spain.

They will be determined to overturn the three-goal deficit, but know they face a mountainous task.

What time is Valencia v Atalanta?

Valencia v Atalanta will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 10th March 2020.

What channel is Valencia v Atalanta?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Valencia v Atalanta

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Atalanta’s insatiable quest for goals doesn’t appear to be slowing down following a 7-2 away win over Lecce in their last outing.

The most frightening aspect of their form is that goals are flying in from a range of scorers. Knock one down, another will rise and punish you.

Valencia are in a terrible position right now. They know they must come out of their shell and attack, but that could expose them to an onslaught.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 Atalanta