Cheltenham Festival race times and runners – Day 1

Cheltenham Festival is underway with a packed schedule on Day One

Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival is underway with the first day of races taking place to kick-start the iconic horse racing event.

The 3:30pm Champion Hurdle is the big race of the day with Epatante the clear favourite to mop up the competition.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day One of Cheltenham festival race times.

Cheltenham Festival race times

Day One – Tuesday 10th March

1:30pm – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £125,000

Asterion Forlonge
P Townend
W P Mullins

Abacadabras
D N Russell
G Elliott

Shishkin
Nico de Boinville
N J Henderson

Chantry House
B J Geraghty
N J Henderson

Fiddlerontheroof
R M Power
C L Tizzard

Captain Guinness
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead

Elixir D’Ainay
M P Walsh
W P Mullins

Edwardstone
Tom Cannon
A King

Allart
Mr J C Bowen
N J Henderson

Soviet Pimpernel
K C Sexton
Peter Fahey

2:10pm – Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y – £175,000

Notebook
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead

Fakir D’oudairies
M P Walsh
Joseph P O’Brien

Brewin’upastorm
R Johnson
Olly Murphy

Cash Back
P Townend
W P Mullins

Esprit Du Large
Adam Wedge
Evan Williams

Rouge Vif
G Sheehan
H Whittington

Maire Banrigh
Harry Skelton
D Skelton

Put The Kettle On
Aidan Coleman
H de Bromhead

Al Dancer
Sam Twiston-Davies
N A Twiston-Davies

Global Citizen
D Bass
B Pauling

2:50pm – Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f – £110,000

Vinndication
D Bass
K C Bailey

The Conditional
Brendan Powell
D G Bridgwater

Discorama
B J Cooper
P Nolan

Kildisart
D A Jacob
B Pauling

Who Dares Wins
Tom Cannon
A King

Mister Malarky
J J O’Neill
C L Tizzard

No Comment
R Johnson
P J Hobbs

Cepage
Charlie Deutsch
Miss V Williams

Cobra De Mai
Harry Skelton
D Skelton

Big River
D R Fox
Miss Lucinda V Russell

3:30pm – Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £450,000

Epatante
B J Geraghty
N J Henderson

Cilaos Emery
P Townend
W P Mullins

Pentland Hills
Nico de Boinville
N J Henderson

Supasundae
R M Power
Mrs J Harrington

Darver Star
Jonathan Moore
G P Cromwell

Coeur Sublime
D N Russell
G Elliott

Sharjah
Mr P W Mullins
W P Mullins

Call Me Lord
Mr J C Bowen
N J Henderson

Ballyandy
Sam Twiston-Davies
N A Twiston-Davies

Silver Streak
Adam Wedge
Evan Williams

4:10pm – David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y – £120,000

Benie Des Dieux
P Townend
W P Mullins

Honeysuckle
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead

Stormy Ireland
R M Power
W P Mullins

Roksana
Harry Skelton
D Skelton

Elfile
D E Mullins
W P Mullins

Lady Buttons
Thomas Dowson
P A Kirby

Cap Soleil
P J Brennan
F O’Brien

Popong
Aidan Coleman
H de Bromhead

Desaray Girl
Sam Twiston-Davies
P A Kirby

Crossgalesfamegame
Mr M J P Kendrick
F O’Brien

4:50pm – Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (Listed) 2m 4f 44y – £70,000

Imperial Aura
D Bass
K C Bailey

Galvin
D N Russell
G Elliott

Espoir De Guye
Charlie Deutsch
Miss V Williams

Hold The Note
J J Burke
M R Channon

Beakstown
Harry Skelton
D Skelton

Trainwreck
Rachael Blackmore
H de Bromhead

Precious Cargo
Nico de Boinville
N J Henderson

Whatmore
Reserve 1
H D Daly

Champagne Court
Nick Scholfield
J Scott

Champagne Mystery
J McGrath
N J Henderson

5:30pm – National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase) (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y – £125,000

Carefully Selected
Mr P W Mullins
W P Mullins

Lord Du Mesnil
Mr S Waley-Cohen
Richard Hobson

Springfield Fox
Mr N George
T R George

Ravenhill
Mr J J Codd
G Elliott

Newtide
Mr B O’Neill
K C Bailey

Forza Milan
Mr Derek O’Connor
J Nash

Lamanver Pippin
Mr W Biddick
C L Tizzard

Smoking Gun
Mr T Hamilton

The Hollow Ginge
Mr Z Baker
N A Twiston-Davies

Ocean Cove
Ms Lisa O’Neill
F O’Brien

