Cheltenham Festival race times and runners – Day 1

Cheltenham Festival is underway with the first day of races taking place to kick-start the iconic horse racing event.

Advertisement

The 3:30pm Champion Hurdle is the big race of the day with Epatante the clear favourite to mop up the competition.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day One of Cheltenham festival race times.

Cheltenham Festival race times

Day One – Tuesday 10th March

1:30pm – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £125,000

Asterion Forlonge

P Townend

W P Mullins

Abacadabras

D N Russell

G Elliott

Shishkin

Nico de Boinville

N J Henderson

Chantry House

B J Geraghty

N J Henderson

Fiddlerontheroof

R M Power

C L Tizzard

Captain Guinness

Rachael Blackmore

H de Bromhead

Elixir D’Ainay

M P Walsh

W P Mullins

Edwardstone

Tom Cannon

A King

Allart

Mr J C Bowen

N J Henderson

Soviet Pimpernel

K C Sexton

Peter Fahey

2:10pm – Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y – £175,000

Notebook

Rachael Blackmore

H de Bromhead

Fakir D’oudairies

M P Walsh

Joseph P O’Brien

Brewin’upastorm

R Johnson

Olly Murphy

Cash Back

P Townend

W P Mullins

Esprit Du Large

Adam Wedge

Evan Williams

Rouge Vif

G Sheehan

H Whittington

Maire Banrigh

Harry Skelton

D Skelton

Put The Kettle On

Aidan Coleman

H de Bromhead

Al Dancer

Sam Twiston-Davies

N A Twiston-Davies

Global Citizen

D Bass

B Pauling

2:50pm – Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f – £110,000

Vinndication

D Bass

K C Bailey

The Conditional

Brendan Powell

D G Bridgwater

Discorama

B J Cooper

P Nolan

Kildisart

D A Jacob

B Pauling

Who Dares Wins

Tom Cannon

A King

Mister Malarky

J J O’Neill

C L Tizzard

No Comment

R Johnson

P J Hobbs

Cepage

Charlie Deutsch

Miss V Williams

Cobra De Mai

Harry Skelton

D Skelton

Big River

D R Fox

Miss Lucinda V Russell

3:30pm – Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £450,000

Epatante

B J Geraghty

N J Henderson

Cilaos Emery

P Townend

W P Mullins

Pentland Hills

Nico de Boinville

N J Henderson

Supasundae

R M Power

Mrs J Harrington

Darver Star

Jonathan Moore

G P Cromwell

Coeur Sublime

D N Russell

G Elliott

Sharjah

Mr P W Mullins

W P Mullins

Call Me Lord

Mr J C Bowen

N J Henderson

Ballyandy

Sam Twiston-Davies

N A Twiston-Davies

Silver Streak

Adam Wedge

Evan Williams

4:10pm – David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y – £120,000

Benie Des Dieux

P Townend

W P Mullins

Honeysuckle

Rachael Blackmore

H de Bromhead

Stormy Ireland

R M Power

W P Mullins

Roksana

Harry Skelton

D Skelton

Elfile

D E Mullins

W P Mullins

Lady Buttons

Thomas Dowson

P A Kirby

Cap Soleil

P J Brennan

F O’Brien

Popong

Aidan Coleman

H de Bromhead

Desaray Girl

Sam Twiston-Davies

P A Kirby

Crossgalesfamegame

Mr M J P Kendrick

F O’Brien

4:50pm – Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (Listed) 2m 4f 44y – £70,000

Imperial Aura

D Bass

K C Bailey

Galvin

D N Russell

G Elliott

Espoir De Guye

Charlie Deutsch

Miss V Williams

Hold The Note

J J Burke

M R Channon

Beakstown

Harry Skelton

D Skelton

Trainwreck

Rachael Blackmore

H de Bromhead

Precious Cargo

Nico de Boinville

N J Henderson

Whatmore

Reserve 1

H D Daly

Champagne Court

Nick Scholfield

J Scott

Champagne Mystery

J McGrath

N J Henderson

5:30pm – National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase) (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y – £125,000

Carefully Selected

Mr P W Mullins

W P Mullins

Lord Du Mesnil

Mr S Waley-Cohen

Richard Hobson

Springfield Fox

Mr N George

T R George

Ravenhill

Mr J J Codd

G Elliott

Newtide

Mr B O’Neill

K C Bailey

Forza Milan

Mr Derek O’Connor

J Nash

Lamanver Pippin

Mr W Biddick

C L Tizzard

Smoking Gun

Mr T Hamilton

The Hollow Ginge

Mr Z Baker

N A Twiston-Davies

Advertisement

Ocean Cove

Ms Lisa O’Neill

F O’Brien