Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Champions League top scorers have entered the knockout rounds in full flow but who will be crowned king?

Robert Lewandowski Champions League top scorers

The Champions League is a playground for Europe’s best and brightest attacking stars.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have lit up the competition throughout their entire careers, while Robert Lewandowski has been a faithful goalscorer with Bayern Munich.

However, their positions as the kings of Europe are under threat with a crop of youngsters battling hard to seize the Golden Boot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Champions League top scorers.

Champions League top scorers

LAST UPDATED – 1:00pm Monday 24th February 2020

  1. Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 goals, 1 assist
  2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 goals, 0 assists
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals, 0 assists
  4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 goals, 4 assists
  5. Raheem Sterling (Man City) 5 goals, 2 assists
  6. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 5 goals, 1 assist
  7. Dries Mertens (Napoli) 5 goals, 1 assist
  8. Memphis Depay (Lyon) 5 goals, 0 assists
  9. Mauro Icardi (PSG) 5 goals, 0 assists
  10. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) 5 goals, 0 assists

