Tottenham and Wolves European matches in doubt due to coronavirus spread

Tottenham and Wolves fans face a nervous wait to see whether their European ties will go ahead this week

Tottenham Champions League

The spread of coronavirus has cast further doubt over sporting competitions with Tottenham and Wolves’ European encounters set to be affected.

Tottenham are due to play RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday before Wolves travel to face Olympiakos in Greece on Thursday evening.

The German Health minister has called for organisations to reconsider hosting events with more than 1,000 people in attendance this week.

All Bundesliga games went ahead as normal at the weekend, though refunds were issues to over 500 fans who requested them for Borussia Monchengladbach’s home game against Dortmund.

Across Europe, the Greek government has announced that spectators will be barred from all sporting events for the next fortnight due to the outbreak.

Confirmation has yet to be made by either Olympiakos or Wolves, but that game is expected to go ahead behind closed doors.

It remains to be seen whether the Tottenham game would be rescheduled, cancelled or played in an empty arena.

The news follows the announcement that the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament has been cancelled due to a reported case of coronavirus in the local area of Coachella Valley, California.

