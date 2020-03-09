When is The Boat Race 2020 between Oxford and Cambridge?

The Boat Race is one of British sport’s great annual traditions.

Thousands will line the banks of the Thames to watch Oxford and Cambridge Universities battle for supremacy on the water.

Cambridge have the edge in both the Men’s and Women’s races following a clean sweep in 2019.

Oxford will be desperate to reclaim the title – but how will they fare in 2020?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Boat Race including how to watch it on TV and live stream.

When is the Boat Race 2020?

The event takes place on Sunday 29th March 2020.

Each race will last around the 20-minute mark.

Women’s Boat Race: 3:44pm

Men’s Boat Race: 4:44pm

How can I watch and live stream the Boat Race 2020?

The whole event will be broadcast live on BBC1.

You will also be able to live stream the races via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Precise broadcast coverage times will be confirmed closer to the date.

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford traditionally wear dark blue outfits, while Cambridge rowers will don light blue.

How many times have Oxford and Cambridge won the Boat Race?

Oxford University Boat Club have won the coveted title 80 times but their Cambridge counterparts have edged in front with a total of 84 wins.

The Oxford University Women’s Boat Club has won just 30 times, in contrast to Cambridge’s 44 wins, since the Women’s race was first introduced back in 1972.

Where is The Boat Race held?

The event, which first took place back in 1829, takes place between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames, London.

It is timed so that the race coincides with the fastest possible current.