How to watch and live stream Leicester v Aston Villa

Alarms bells are ringing for Aston Villa ahead of their Premier League encounter with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Villa slid to 19th in the table while they were away featuring in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, and face a mountainous task to stay in the top flight.

Dean Smith’s side have lost three games in a row with a brutal run-in yet to come – including matches against five of the current top six.

Leicester look secure in the Champions League places but are suffering dismal run of form themselves.

The Foxes are winless in four and will be desperate to rediscover their lethal touch to ensure their season doesn’t tail off rapidly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v Aston Villa?

Leicester v Aston Villa will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 9th March 2020.

What channel is Leicester v Aston Villa?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Aston Villa

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Neither side is playing with confidence or freedom at the moment, meaning this is likely to be a cagey affair.

However, both teams will see this as a good opportunity to pick up three points against out-of-sorts opponents.

Villa simply haven’t been able to defend all season and have conceded more goals than any other team.

Jamie Vardy hasn’t been in top shape lately, but this may be an ideal chance to get back on the goal trail for him.

Prediction: Leicester 1-0 Aston Villa