Formula 1 on TV 2020 calendar: How to watch on Sky Sports and Channel 4

The 2020 Formula 1 season is screeching into view with a stack of explosive storylines set to take centre stage this year.

Advertisement

Hot-shot Charles Leclerc has made waves with Ferrari, putting Sebastian Vettel under pressure as a result.

Limited time offer: Grab a Sky Sports F1 Season Ticket on NOW TV

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to level Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven titles, but can he achieve the seismic feat?

Elsewhere, Red Bull star Max Verstappen will hope to break the dominance of Ferrari and Mercedes while his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo will be determined to close the gap with Renault.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula 1 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Formula 1 calendar 2020

Individual race previews to follow

15th March – Australian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

19th April – Chinese Grand Prix

3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

10th May – Spanish Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

24th May – Monaco Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

28th June – French Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

5th July – Austrian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

19th July – British Grand Prix

Watch live on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

6th September – Italian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

25th October – United States Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports and NOW TV; Highlights on Channel 4

How to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream

Sky Sports F1 will have live coverage of every race in the 2020 season.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch races through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Who won the 2019 Formula 1 season?

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth World Driver’s Championship title in 2019, taking him to within one more championship of Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.

Advertisement

A Mercedes driver has now won the last six F1 seasons consecutively with Hamilton claiming five of them and Nico Rosberg’s triumph sandwiched in the middle.