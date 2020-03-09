When is Cheltenham Festival 2020? Watch free on TV and live stream

Cheltenham Festival is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar with horse racing thrust into the limelight for the four-day event.

The prestigious festival will draw in over 250,000 punters to the track and millions more viewers at home.

Gold Cup hopefuls will be preparing anxiously for the showpiece race with Al Boum Photo, Santini and Delta Work among the early favourites to triumph.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham Festival 2020.

When does Cheltenham Festival start?

Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 10th March until Friday 13th March.

Watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV from 1:00pm every day.

Watch Cheltenham Festival live stream

You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, Racing.tv boasts full coverage of the Cheltenham Festival online.

Cheltenham Festival race times

TBC