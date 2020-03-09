Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: How to watch Canelo v Saunders – TV, live stream, UK start time

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are ready to roll following extended talks over securing a bout in 2020.

Official confirmation of the bout is expected imminently with the four-division world champion out of Mexico set to take on the WBO Super Middleweight champion Saunders in a hotly-anticipated clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the latest speculation on the Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The fight has been tipped to take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020.

Canelo has signed a deal to fight on that night, over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, though his opponent remains unconfirmed, and is now likely to be Saunders.

Where is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders taking place?

The fight would be expected to take place in North America, but due to Saunders fighting in the US and Canada previously, this shouldn’t be a barrier.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

TBC

How to watch and live stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in the UK

Saunders is part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable, meaning the fight would likely be shown on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fans would be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee if this turns out to be the case.

How to watch and live stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in the US

Canelo signed a mega deal with DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract worth £278million – the most lucrative contract in sports history.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.