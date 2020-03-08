Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Sheffield United are exceeding all expectations in the Premier League with their eyes set on a stunning top-six finish as opposed to mere survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United TBC

Man Utd v Sheffield United TBC

March

14: Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

21: FA Cup – Sheffield United v Arsenal (3:00pm)

April

4: Sheffield United v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

11: Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

19: Sheffield United v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

26: Sheffield United v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

May

2: Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

9: Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

17: Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Sheffield United kit 2019/20

United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.

They revealed their new home shirt on July 1 and the away kit soon followed – but we are yet to see if they will release a third kit.

Check out the Sheffield United kits here!

Sheffield United transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) – Undisclosed

Phil Jagielka (Everton) – Free

Callum Robinson (Preston North End) – Undisclosed

Ravel Morrison (Ostersunds FK) – Free

Dean Henderson (Manchester United) – Loan

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) – £10m

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) – £17m

Sander Berge (KRC Genk) – £19.3m

Michael Verrips (KV Mechelen) – Free

Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer Leverkusen) – Loan

Richairo Zivkovic (CC Yatai ) – Loan

Muhamed Besic (Everton) – Loan

OUT

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) – Loan

Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe United) – Loan

Conor Washington – Released

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) – Loan

Paul Coutts (Fleetwood Town) – Free

Martin Cranie (Luton Town) – Free

Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town) – £180k

Caolan Lavery (Walsall) – Free

Samir Carruthers (Cambridge United) – Free

Ravel Morrison (Middlesbrough) – Loan

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) – Loan

How to watch Sheffield United games on TV and live streaming

Sheffield United stadium guide

Name: Bramall Lane

Capacity: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

Year opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards

Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview

How will Sheffield United fare in 2019/20?

