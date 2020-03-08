MotoGP 2020 calendar: How to watch on TV and live stream plus highlights

MotoGP will return in 2020 for another huge year of drama – and full calendar of races for fans to soak up.

Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing record of 11 victories and not finishing out of the top two, barring one early-season retirement.

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will aim to close the gap in 2020, though Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

When will the MotoGP season start due to coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak has struck MotoGP hard ahead of the 2020 season with the first two races of the season cancelled.

The Qatar GP has been cancelled, while the Thailand GP is officially awaiting a new date.

As things stand, the Grand Prix of The Americas is likely to be the opening race of the season, but all eyes will be monitoring the spread of the virus around the world.

MotoGP on TV: 2020 race calendar

8th March – Qatar Grand Prix – Cancelled due to coronavirus

22nd March – Thailand Grand Prix – Postponed due to coronavirus

5th April – Grand Prix of The Americas

19th April – Argentina Grand Prix

3rd May – Spanish Grand Prix

17th May – French Grand Prix

31st May – Italian Grand Prix

7th June – Catalan Grand Prix

21st June – German Grand Prix

28th June – Dutch Grand Prix

12th July – Finland Grand Prix

9th August – Czech Grand Prix

16th August – Austrian Grand Prix

30th August – British Grand Prix

13th September – San Marino Grand Prix

4th October – Aragon Grand Prix

18th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – Australian Grand Prix

1st November – Malaysian Grand Prix

15th November – Valencia Grand Prix

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV will air highlights throughout the 2020 season.

Further details about specific timings will be confirmed prior to the new season.