How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Man City

Manchester United can spring their way into the Champions League places with a victory this weekend, but must topple their great rivals Manchester City if they are to do so.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a marked improvement in 2020 and are currently unbeaten in eight games across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is purring in the midfield and will hope to inspire a second victory over City in just over a month.

United won 1-0 when the sides met at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, though Pep Guardiola’s men had already cruised through the opening clash with a 3-1 win.

City have been dealt a blow as Kevin De Bruyne picked up a knock in training and could miss the clash, though Sergio Aguero is ready to go despite an injury scare in the Carabao Cup final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 8th March 2020.

What channel is Man Utd v Man City?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Man City

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

United are going strong right now while City appear to have a lost a bit of their sparkle.

There’s still a gulf in class, leaning in City’s favour, but those United players will know they’re capable of a result in this one.

The potential absence of De Bruyne could go either way for City. It’s obviously a blow to lose a player of such calibre but this is a perfect chance for the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden to step up and be the creative driving force behind the team.

United have looked much improved in defence lately, and that could be enough to eek out a draw.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Man City