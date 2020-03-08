Accessibility Links

How to watch and live stream Japan v England Lionesses in the SheBelieve Cup

England Lionesses go head-to-head with Japan in their second SheBelieves Cup clash

England Ellen White

England take on Japan in the second game of their SheBelieves Cup title defence.

Japan headed into the tournament on a hot streak of form and will hope to throw a spanner in the works for Phil Neville’s side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v England game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v England?

Japan v England will kick off at 6:15pm on Sunday 8th March 2020.

What channel is Japan v England?

Fans can tune in to watch the first half of the game for free on BBC Two from 5:50pm.

The game will then flick over to BBC Four for the second half from 7:10pm.

How to live stream Japan v England

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

More to follow…

Prediction: Japan – England

