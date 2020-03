Everton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Everton started the season in dire form, with Marco Silva paying the price of failure, but are bouncing back with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Everton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Everton fixtures 2019/20

Norwich v Everton TBC

March

16: Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

April

6: Everton v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

11: Tottenham v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

18: Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)

25: Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

May

2: Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

9: Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

17: Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Everton kit 2019/20

Everton’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season pays tribute to the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park with a criss cross pattern across the royal blue.

The away kit also features an on-shirt pattern, with the main colour a peach and pink blend.

Check out the Everton kit for 2019/20 here.

???? | Our 2019-20 home kit! ???? Available to pre-order now in time for release on 18 July. @UmbroUK Shop and read more in our shirtzine! ???? ➡️ https://t.co/dfgttts7HJ pic.twitter.com/xsszJ9PIPB — Everton (@Everton) July 8, 2019

Everton transfer news

IN

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Free

Andre Gomes (Barcelona) – £22m

Fabian Delph (Manchester City) – £10m

Moise Kean (Juventus) – £24.75m

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) – £22.5m

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) – £27.3m

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) – Loan + £2.25m fee

OUT

Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) – Loan

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed

Ashley Williams – Released

Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) – Undisclosed

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) – £22.5m

Josh Bowler (Hull City) – Loan

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain) – £27m

Henry Onyekuru (Monaco) – £12.15m

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) – £3m

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) – Free

Kevin Mirallas (Royal Antwerp) – Free

Brendan Gallaway (Luton Town) – Loan

Cenk Tosun (Crystal Palace) – Loan

Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) – Loan

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town) – Loan

Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid) – Loan

Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP) – Loan

How to watch Everton games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Everton stadium facts

Name: Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

Everton 2019/20 season preview

How will Everton fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Everton season preview