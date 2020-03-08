How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Everton

Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when Everton are the visitors to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Blues came from behind to rescue a point last time out against Bournemouth but were indebted to two-goal hero Marcos Alonso after Frank Lampard’s forwards failed to fire at the Vitality Stadium.

Watch Chelsea v Everton with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

The result saw Chelsea edge closer to third-place Leicester while dropped points for Manchester United away at Everton ensured the Red Devils still trail in the race for the top four.

The Toffees arguably should have beaten United last weekend and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are putting together a charge up the table with just two defeats in their last 13 matches, so they will fancy there chances here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 8th March 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Everton?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1:00pm/2:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Chelsea have been inconsistent on their home turf this season, with just six wins from 14 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also without a clean sheet in eight games across all competitions so Everton will look to take advantage, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin having bagged five goals in his last six outings.

The Toffees are hardly watertight at the back themselves, with no shut-out since the 1-0 win over Brighton in November, so expect both teams to score.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Everton