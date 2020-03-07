How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Bournemouth

Liverpool will hope to get their Premier League form back on track against Bournemouth, having suffered a shock defeats to Watford last weekend.

The Reds’ chances of going unbeaten this season went up in smoke after two goals from Ismaila Sarr and another from Troy Deeney subjected Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

However, Liverpool are still 22 points clear at the top of the table and have an instant chance to bounce back when they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Watford’s win saw the Cherries slip back into the bottom three so Eddie Howe will hope his side can pull off a similar upset as they battle to stay in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Bournemouth?

Liverpool v Bournemouth will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th March 2020.

What channel is Liverpool v Bournemouth?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Liverpool v Bournemouth

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Liverpool were well below-par against Watford last weekend, and the Hornets deservedly ran out comfortable winners.

The champions-elect are unlikely to make the same mistake twice, and Klopp will hope his players respond with an emphatic display against Bournemouth.

The Cherries are less defensively sound than Watford so will have to try and beat Liverpool at their own game – meaning it could be a very long afternoon for the south coast side.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth