Formula E calendar and TV guide

Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races while Maximilian Gunther and Mitch Evans have also stood on the top step this season, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Morocco next?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Formula E 2019/20 calendar

Practice and qualifying sessions also live on Formula E website, YouTube and Facebook. Additional broadcasters listed below.

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Postponed due to coronavirus outbreak – more details tbc

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday 4th April 2020

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday 18th April 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday 6th June 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday 21st June 2020

Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday 11th July 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday 25th July 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 26th July 2020

How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream

BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Formula E results

Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Winner: MITCH EVANS (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Winner: ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA (DS Techeetah)