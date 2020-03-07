How to watch and live stream Bristol City v Fulham

Fulham have a chance to move within three points of Championship leaders West Brom when they face Bristol City in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Cottagers are looking to build on consecutive victories over Swansea and Preston as they get their campaign back on track following a sticky spell.

And Scott Parker’s men have a great chance to make it three wins on the bounce at Ashton Gate with Bristol City having taken just four points from their last six league matches.

The Robins have not won in four outings, causing them to slip out of the play-off places, so a big performance is required this weekend in order to stay in the hunt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is Bristol City v Fulham?

Bristol City v Fulham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th March 2020.

What channel is Bristol City v Fulham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Fulham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Fulham have all the momentum heading into this weekend’s clash and are unbeaten in their last four away league games against Bristol City.

Meanwhile, since the start of December only Hull City have lost more matches on home turf than the Robins.

The Whites also boast the Championship’s top scorer in Aleksandar Mitrovic so it’s hard to see past a win for the Whites.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Fulham