Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is ready to bring a dash of sporting drama to your morning routine over the coming days.

Advertisement

England travel to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have won four of the last five tournaments while England’s last triumph came in 2009 on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You can watch matches live on a variety of Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports Cricket, Mix and Main Event. For specific games, see our full fixture guide below.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can watch matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Thursday 5th March

4:00am – India v England – match abandoned (India qualify due to winning group)

8:00am – Australia v South Africa (Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event)

Advertisement

Sunday 8th March

7:00am – India v TBC (Sky Sports Cricket / Mix / Main Event)