How to watch and live stream Japan v England Lionesses in the SheBelieve Cup

England take on Japan in the second game of their SheBelieves Cup title defence.

Japan headed into the tournament on a hot streak of form and will hope to throw a spanner in the works for Phil Neville’s side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v England game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v England?

Japan v England will kick off at 6:15pm on Sunday 8th March 2020.

What channel is Japan v England?

Fans can tune in to watch the first half of the game for free on BBC Two from 5:50pm.

The game will then flick over to BBC Four for the second half from 7:10pm.

How to live stream Japan v England

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

