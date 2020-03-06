How to watch and live stream Japan v England Lionesses in the SheBelieve Cup
England Lionesses go head-to-head with Japan in their second SheBelieves Cup clash
England take on Japan in the second game of their SheBelieves Cup title defence.
Japan headed into the tournament on a hot streak of form and will hope to throw a spanner in the works for Phil Neville’s side.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v England game on TV and online.
What time is Japan v England?
Japan v England will kick off at 6:15pm on Sunday 8th March 2020.
What channel is Japan v England?
Fans can tune in to watch the first half of the game for free on BBC Two from 5:50pm.
The game will then flick over to BBC Four for the second half from 7:10pm.
How to live stream Japan v England
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…
More to follow…
Prediction: Japan – England