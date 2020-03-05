UFC 248: How to watch Adesanya v Romero – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero step into the Octagon to headline a huge night of UFC action this weekend.

Advertisement

The undefeated 18-0 Adesanya is gunning for another impressive victory as his stock continues to rise.

He begins the first full defence of his unified UFC Middleweight Championship belt, and will be confident of doing so against Romero.

The Cuban star has fought just four times since 2016 and lost three of those bouts, with his sole victory over Luke Rockhold failing to secure the Middleweight title due to being missing weight ahead of the event.

Romero will be desperate for a return to the top, but faces a major challenge in the shape of Adesanya.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 248 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 248 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 248 main card will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 8th March 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 248 held?

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC 248 card

Main Card

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) v Yoel Romero

Women’s: Strawweight Zhang Weili (c) v Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush v Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Neil Magny v Li Jingliang

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira v Max Griffin

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley v José Alberto Quiñónez

Lightweight: Mark Madsen v Austin Hubbard

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira v Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert v Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Whitmire v Polyana Viana

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze v Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel v Guido Cannetti

What channel is UFC 248 on?

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 1:00am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream UFC 248

You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 248 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

Advertisement

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 247 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.