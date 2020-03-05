The Players Championship 2020: How to watch The Players Championship golf – TV, live stream, dates, times

The Players Championship is the most lucrative golf tournament on the PGA Tour with a huge $15,000,000 prize pot up for grabs.

The biggest names in golf will descend on Florida for a shot at lifting the trophy and UK fans can watch the whole event live.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Players Championship 2020.

When is the The Players Championship?

The Players Championship will take place from Thursday 14th May 2020 until Sunday 17th May 2020.

Where is the The Players Championship course?

The tournament will take place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA.

Watch The Players Championship on TV

You can watch the competition live on Sky Sports Golf. Specific times will be updated prior to the event.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Watch The Players Championship live stream

You can watch the event with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

The Players Championship TV schedule

TBC

The Players Championship highlights

Sky Sports Golf will bring highlights and round-ups throughout their live coverage.

Who won The Players Championship 2019?

Rory McIlroy lifted the trophy last year with a -16 final scorecard. He fought off a spirited effort by veteran star Jim Furyk who scored -15.

The Northern Irishman has started 2020 on the right foot having made the top 10 in all five of his PGA Tour events so far.