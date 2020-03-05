SheBelieves Cup 2020 on TV: How to live stream and watch England Lionesses on BBC

The SheBelieves Cup is approaching once more with England’s Lionesses ready to do battle with the USWNT once again.

Phil Neville’s side were outclassed in the Women’s World Cup last year, but enter 2020 with renewed optimism ahead of the annual invitational tournament.

The pair are joined by Japan – who made their SheBelieves Cup debut in 2019 – and newcomers Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the SheBelieves Cup.

When is the SheBelieves Cup?

The tournament starts on Thursday 5th March 2020 and runs until Wednesday 11th March 2020.

Where is the SheBelieves Cup held?

The competition will take place at three venues across the USA.

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Capacity: 25,500)

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ (Capacity: 25,000)

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX (Capacity: 25,000)

How to watch SheBelieves Cup on TV

Fans can tune in to watch England games for free on BBC channels throughout the tournament.Check out the full fixture list below for details, dates and times.

How to live stream SheBelieves Cup

You can also live stream England matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

SheBelieves Cup fixtures

All UK time

Thursday 5th March

Spain v Japan (8:15pm)

USA v England (11:45pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 8th March

Japan v England (7:15pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

USA v Spain (10:00pm)

Wednesday 11th March

England v Spain (9:15pm) BBC Four / BBC iPlayer

USA v Japan (midnight)

Who won the last SheBelieves Cup?

England won the 2019 edition of the SheBelieves Cup with an impressive two wins and a draw against the other invited nations.

The Lionesses beat Brazil and Japan either side of a gutsy 2-2 draw with the USWNT to claim the crown.